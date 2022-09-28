ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 276,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,100,775 shares.The stock last traded at $2.59 and had previously closed at $2.38.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $498.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.17 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 66.44% and a negative return on equity of 54.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 787.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 92,773 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,612,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after buying an additional 3,727,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 749.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 6,350,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 5,603,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

