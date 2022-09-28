Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $2.09 on Top Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00010670 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $80.94 million and $1.19 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012696 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007368 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000668 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012480 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000255 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 30,825,343 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

