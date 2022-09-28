Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) & Visa (NYSE:V) Financial Analysis

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) and Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Advantage Solutions has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visa has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Solutions 1.84% 6.69% 2.96% Visa 51.99% 46.39% 18.63%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Solutions $3.60 billion 0.20 $54.49 million $0.22 10.18 Visa $24.11 billion 14.04 $12.31 billion $6.78 26.40

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Visa’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Solutions. Advantage Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Advantage Solutions and Visa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Solutions 0 3 0 0 2.00 Visa 0 4 16 0 2.80

Advantage Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 182.74%. Visa has a consensus price target of $257.64, indicating a potential upside of 43.92%. Given Advantage Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than Visa.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.8% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Visa beats Advantage Solutions on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, and digital media and advertising. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. In addition, the company offers card products, platforms, and value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS brands. Visa Inc. has a strategic agreement with Ooredoo to provide an enhanced payment experience for Visa cardholders and Ooredoo customers in Qatar. Visa Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

