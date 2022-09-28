African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.90

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 4327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

African Gold Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On African Gold Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in African Gold Acquisition by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,418,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 44,106 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,384,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in African Gold Acquisition by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About African Gold Acquisition

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

