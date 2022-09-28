Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s 8th Largest Position

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 4.7% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $230.76 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.16 and its 200 day moving average is $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

