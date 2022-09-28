Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives $156.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.75.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Airbnb to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,139,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 833,644 shares of company stock worth $95,196,464 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 64.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,800 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 55.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,564,000 after buying an additional 1,457,105 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after buying an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $106.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.06. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

