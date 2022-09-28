Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.71

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.71 and last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 2059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

Aisin Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

