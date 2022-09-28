Akoin (AKN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million

Akoin (AKN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. Akoin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $13,000.00 worth of Akoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Akoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Akoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010859 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069184 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10576554 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00144914 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.24 or 0.01798258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Akoin Profile

Akoin’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,798,478 coins. Akoin’s official Twitter account is @AkoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akoin’s official website is www.akoin.io. Akoin’s official message board is medium.com/akoinofficial.

Akoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akoin is a cryptocurrency-powered by a marketplace of tools and services for entrepreneurs, business owners, and social activists as they connect and engage across the rising economies of Africa and beyond.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

