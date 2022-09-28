Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Stock Price Down 13.9%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 13.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.53 and last traded at C$8.76. Approximately 125,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 186,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.17.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cormark reduced their target price on Algoma Steel Group to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$944.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.25.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
