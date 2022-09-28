Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $207.01 and last traded at $208.91. 99,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 760,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.33.

Align Technology Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Align Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

