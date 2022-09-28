Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Trading 8% Higher

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.66. 756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 350,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALKT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Alkami Technology Trading Up 5.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $50.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,665,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $958,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 87.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 127,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 59,824 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Articles

