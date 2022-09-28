Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.00

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $29.29, with a volume of 4946449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.64.

Ally Financial Trading Up 4.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after buying an additional 281,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,513,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 25.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,507,000 after purchasing an additional 789,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Ally Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,752,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,170,000 after buying an additional 107,791 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

