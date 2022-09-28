ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Short Interest Up 240.0% in September

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of ALPS Active REIT ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of ALPS Active REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REIT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. 2,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,279. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $32.38.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from ALPS Active REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

