Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.04

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.04 and last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Alps Alpine Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment.

