Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Up 12.3%

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) shot up 12.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.74. 34,299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,762,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALT. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $676.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.19.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 2,788.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altimmune news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 10,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $122,184.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Altimmune news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 10,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $122,184.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,164 shares of company stock valued at $671,868. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

