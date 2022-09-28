Ambire AdEx (ADX) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 28th. Ambire AdEx has a market capitalization of $31.62 million and $4.20 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000855 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010889 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069184 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10576554 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ambire AdEx

Ambire AdEx’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 189,141,993 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ambire AdEx

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambire AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

