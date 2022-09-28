Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ambrx Biopharma and Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambrx Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Ambrx Biopharma has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambrx Biopharma $7.45 million 5.49 -$68.08 million N/A N/A Genetic Technologies $4.86 million 3.94 -$5.17 million N/A N/A

This table compares Ambrx Biopharma and Genetic Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Genetic Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ambrx Biopharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ambrx Biopharma and Genetic Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambrx Biopharma 0 1 1 0 2.50 Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ambrx Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 466.04%. Given Ambrx Biopharma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ambrx Biopharma is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.2% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ambrx Biopharma beats Genetic Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambrx Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer. The company is also developing two earlier-stage product candidates, including ARX517, an anti-PSMA ADC, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer and other solid tumors; and ARX305, an anti-CD70 ADC in investigational new drug-enabling studies for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and other cancers. In addition, it is developing other multiple product candidates targeting immuno-oncology applications, which include ARX822, a fab-small molecule bispecific that is in preclinical development for cancers; and ARX102, an immuno-oncology IL-2 pathway agonist to stimulate the patient's own immune system by targeting the ß and gamma receptors on the cytotoxic T cell. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has collaborations with Bristol Myers Squibb Company; AbbVie Inc.; BeiGene; Sino Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; NovoCodex; and Elanco Animal Health. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Genetic Technologies

(Get Rating)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. In addition, the company offers various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer brand names; and develops other risk assessment tests across a range of diseases, which include cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, prostate cancer, and melanoma. Further, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne, Translational Genomics Research Institute, Memorial Sloan Kettering New York Cambridge University, the Ohio State University, and Shivom. Genetic Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.