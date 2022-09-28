AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $208.00. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $193.00, with a volume of 3,171 shares.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $112.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $10.27 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $550.58 million for the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AMCON Distributing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its position in AMCON Distributing by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.