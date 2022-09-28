American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Decreased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 924,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,597 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 3.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of American Tower worth $236,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in American Tower by 5.6% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 139.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1,115.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Tower Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,559. The company has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.45. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $218.13 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

