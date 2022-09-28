Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $619.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.99.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.