Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $619.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.99.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
