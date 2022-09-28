Analysts’ New Coverage for September 28th (AAMC, AAU, AGEN, AKBA, AMADY, AMPE, AVGR, AWH, BIOVF, BRTX)

Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, September 28th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF). Royal Bank of Canada issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT). They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC). They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE). Raymond James issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY). Royal Bank of Canada issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS). They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN). They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an underweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRF). HSBC Holdings plc issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI). Daiwa Capital Markets issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

