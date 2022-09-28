Analysts Set América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) PT at $20.73

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Trading Up 0.8 %

AMX opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.1964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in América Móvil by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About América Móvil

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.