Antelope Enterprise (AEHL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 29th.

Antelope Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHL opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.39. Antelope Enterprise has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

Get Antelope Enterprise alerts:

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. The company provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.