Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.19. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.79% and a negative return on equity of 158.37%. Research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

