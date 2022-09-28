Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Trading Up 1.9%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 130,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 510,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.61). Analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,866 shares in the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

