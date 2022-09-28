Aquila Investment Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 52,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,136,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

NYSE ADM opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $59.42 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.16.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

