Aquila Investment Management LLC Has $570,000 Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Aquila Investment Management LLC cut its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,018,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,510,000 after acquiring an additional 119,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.49.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

