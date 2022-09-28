Aquila Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up approximately 1.4% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,088 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 413.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,211 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $1,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $110.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.30. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $142.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

