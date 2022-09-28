Aquila Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Exelon by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after buying an additional 15,573,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,171,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Exelon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,694,000 after purchasing an additional 491,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon by 61.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205,179 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus upped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

Exelon Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

