Aquila Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Illumina by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after purchasing an additional 426,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after purchasing an additional 225,783 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Illumina by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,371,337,000 after purchasing an additional 406,181 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Illumina by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $615,199,000 after purchasing an additional 105,347 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $532,645,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $190.55 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3,113.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

