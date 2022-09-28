Aquila Investment Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Aquila Investment Management LLC cut its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 102.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BankUnited to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

BKU stock opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.25.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $238.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

