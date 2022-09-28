Aquila Investment Management LLC Sells 24,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Aquila Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for approximately 1.7% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 30,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.2 %

F opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

