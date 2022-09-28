ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Plans $0.09 Dividend

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0904 per share by the energy company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

ARC Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

AETUF stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 18.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AETUF. Scotiabank upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

