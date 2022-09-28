Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.56

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 1811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
AMBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.65 to $6.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.81.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $986,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,195,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,338,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,120,000 after purchasing an additional 944,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.
