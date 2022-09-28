Arrow DWA Tactical International ETF (NYSEARCA:DWCR) Stock Price Down 2%

Arrow DWA Tactical International ETF (NYSEARCA:DWCR – Get Rating) shares were down 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.58. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

Arrow DWA Tactical International ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56.

