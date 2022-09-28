ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) to Issue — Dividend of $0.01 on November 23rd

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 27,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,149. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 27.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.