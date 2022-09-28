ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Director Buys $12,097.89 in Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) Director Bruce D. Hansen bought 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $12,097.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,999 shares in the company, valued at $24,207.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,871. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 37,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 236,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

