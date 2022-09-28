ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Down to $433.29

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $433.29, but opened at $418.98. ASML shares last traded at $431.15, with a volume of 6,148 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Grupo Santander raised shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.58.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $177.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $516.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.24.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 680.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.