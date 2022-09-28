Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Short Interest Update

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the August 31st total of 163,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 851,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Assure Trading Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ:IONM traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,786. Assure has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61.

Get Assure alerts:

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 million. Assure had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assure will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Assure

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 186,837 shares of Assure stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $519,406.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,362,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,787,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Assure in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

About Assure

(Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.