Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.99

Shares of Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.99 and last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 252267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup lowered Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Astellas Pharma Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24.
Astellas Pharma Company Profile
Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.
