Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.99

Shares of Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.99 and last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 252267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma ( OTCMKTS:ALPMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

