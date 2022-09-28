ATB Capital Raises Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$8.25

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at ATB Capital to C$8.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 124.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TVE. CIBC reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.86.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of TVE traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.68. 3,214,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,269. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.08 and a 52 week high of C$6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 5.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.62.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$406.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

