Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Atento Price Performance

ATTO stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.35. Atento has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.14 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 132.40% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Atento will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATTO. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atento by 548.6% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atento by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its position in Atento by 7.8% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Atento by 12.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

