Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 34,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,071,911 shares.The stock last traded at $14.10 and had previously closed at $14.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ATCO shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Atlas from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.45 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Atlas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01.

Atlas Dividend Announcement

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.43 million. Atlas had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Atlas by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Atlas by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 697,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 29,993 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Atlas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,343,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,308,000 after purchasing an additional 221,564 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas by 431.4% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 75,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 61,260 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Featured Stories

