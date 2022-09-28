ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $2.60

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.60, but opened at $2.51. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 266 shares traded.
ATRenew Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $320.35 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew
About ATRenew
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATRenew (RERE)
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.