ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $2.60

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.60, but opened at $2.51. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 266 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $320.35 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of ATRenew by 111.5% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of ATRenew by 54.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179,929 shares in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

