Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.48

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 770051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ATDRY. Morgan Stanley lowered Auto Trader Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $629.80.

Auto Trader Group Stock Down 4.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01.

(Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

