Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.33

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 175873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Avantor Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,301,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,845,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Avantor by 43.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Avantor by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,469,000 after buying an additional 3,164,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Avantor by 184.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,315,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,201,000 after buying an additional 2,797,974 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

