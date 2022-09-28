AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (LON:AJOT) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.75 Per Share

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (LON:AJOT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from AVI Japan Opportunity Trust’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AJOT traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 115 ($1.39). The stock had a trading volume of 258,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,742. The company has a market cap of £158.08 million and a PE ratio of 880.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 111.82. AVI Japan Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 103 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 126 ($1.52).

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust Company Profile



AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the Japan. It invests in value stocks of small-cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Japan Small Cap Index.

