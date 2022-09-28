Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. Avient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.70-$2.70 EPS.

Avient Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:AVNT traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,701. Avient has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Avient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Avient by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

