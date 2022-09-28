Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.31

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.31 and last traded at $31.78, with a volume of 1502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVNT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Avient Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Avient Announces Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 1,151.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 393,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 362,245 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 129.6% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter valued at $611,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 267.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

See Also

