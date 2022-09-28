Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 41650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

